Matt LaFleur on rookie kicker Anders Carlson: ‘We’re excited about the talent there’

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the confidence in Anders Carlson from special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia was a driving force for the team picking the Auburn kicker in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.

LaFleur said the Packers like the talent and the potential of Carlson, who is finally kicking without a brace on his surgically repaired left leg.

But Bisaccia — who once coached All-Pro Daniel Carlson, Anders’ brother — was the motivating factor.

“He was very high on him, obviously, having a history there with his brother,” LaFleur said Sunday. “He’s known him here for a while now. It definitely had a big impact on Anders’ ability to be picked by us.”

The 207th overall pick will get a chance to replace Mason Crosby as the Packers kicker in 2023. Working under Bisaccia, who was promoted to assistant head coach by the Packers this year, will only help the process.

Carlson missed time with a torn ACL and injured shoulder during his final two seasons. He finished his five-year collegiate career making only 71 percent of kicks, but Bisaccia and the Packers see potential now that he’s healthy.

“He’s a talented guy. We’re excited. He’s got a big leg,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, he’s far from a finished product. He didn’t kick with a brace on this week at all, which I think is going to help him. We’re just excited about the talent there.”

Carlson will compete with Parker White for the kicking job in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire