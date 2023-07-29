Matt LaFleur on releasing Jonathan Garvin on birthday: ‘This business never stops’

The Green Bay Packers released outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday on Friday. The transaction looked especially cruel after the social media team wished Garvin a happy birthday on social media a few hours before his release.

Coach Matt LaFleur bemoaned the timing but said the business of the NFL doesn’t stop, even for birthdays.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it’s time to move on,” LaFleur said before Saturday’s practice. “I understand the timing wasn’t great, in terms of it being his birthday. You guys know, this business never stops.”

Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick, was attempting to move from edge rusher to defensive line, likely in a last-ditch effort to maintain a roster spot. The Packers are deep at edge rusher in training camp, leaving little opportunity for Garvin to make the 53-man roster.

It’s clear the transition wasn’t going to plan. Could the Packers have waited until Saturday to make the move? Probably, but getting released was going to sting for Garvin regardless of whether the transaction arrived Friday or Saturday.

Garvin played in 38 games for the Packers over three seasons. He’ll have a chance to catch on with a new team relatively early in training camps across the league.

Garvin’s release opens a roster spot on the 90-man roster for the Packers, who didn’t immediately announce a new addition.

