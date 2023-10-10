Matt LaFleur reacts to Packers' four-point loss to Raiders on 'MNF'
Head coach Matt LaFleur reacts to Green Bay Packers' four-point loss to Las Vegas Raiders on 'MNF'.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
The Packers and Raiders didn't generate much offense.
Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders all season, and was placed on the non-football illness list.
Kenny Pickett and the Steelers' offense looked much better on Sunday night in Las Vegas.
The Broncos were still disappointing on offense in their first game with Sean Payton.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledges Dearica Hamby's discrimination complaint, and Sabrina Ionescu's busy weekend in Las Vegas.
If this is a sign of the future, the NBA is in good hands.
There was no jumbled explanation for his mistake on Monday. Cristobal simply owned it.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Leighton Vander Esch, C.J. Goodwin and KaVontae Turpin all went down with injuries on Sunday night.
There's too much at stake for the Cowboys to accept that they're not among the league's best just five weeks into the season. There's just nothing to indicate that they are.
One year after suffering a season-ending injury in Denver, Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered another season-ending injury playing the Broncos.
Hackett took a victory lap at Mile High before receiving the game ball in the visitors' locker room.
De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's most exciting players.
Jimbo Fisher might have cost Texas A&M a win over Alabama. Mario Cristobal embarrassed himself and gave away a game. Week 7 wasn't great for college coaches in terms of decision-making.
After weeks of criticism, Ridder engineered a come-from-behind two-minute drill to help quell doubts about his game.