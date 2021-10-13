Matt LaFleur provides injury updates on Kevin King, Elgton Jenkins and Josh Myers

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur provided a quick update on the injury statuses of cornerback Kevin King, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins and center Josh Myers.

LaFleur said King, who is dealing with a new shoulder injury, wouldn’t practice on Wednesday but will get the full week to get ready to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. He exited Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals after making a tackle in the second half and didn’t return.

“We’re going to give him through the week, but he will not be out there for practice today,” LaFleur said.

Jenkins and Myers, who both missed Sunday’s win in Cincinnati, will practice on Wednesday. Jenkins hasn’t played since Week 2 but practiced in a limited capacity to end last week, while Myers was held out all week with a pre-existing finger injury. The team is “hopeful” both will be able to play against the Bears.

“We’d love to see them there on Sunday because we’re going to need them,” LaFleur said.

The Packers coach said the Bears defense is the best the team has faced this season. Getting back two starters along the offensive would be a big boost against a terrific defensive front featuring dominant edge rushers and at least three disruptive interior defenders.

“It’s not a surprise they are a top five defense,” LaFleur said.

Jenkins, a Pro Bowler at guard last season, started the first two games at left tackle. Myers, a second-round pick, has been the starting center all season. Yosh Nijman played in place of Jenkins at left tackle over the last three games, while Lucas Patrick was Myers’ replacement at center.

“No matter who is in there, it’s not like we lessen our expectations,” LaFleur said.

The reconstructed offensive line – now with four different starting combinations in five games – has lived up to the Packers’ standard even against tough defensive fronts.

At cornerback, not having King against the Bears could force the Packers to start Isaac Yiadom and use newcomers Rasul Douglas or Quinton Dunbar as primary backups.

The Packers will provide the first injury report of the week later on Wednesday. Official injury designations arrive on Friday afternoon.

List

Packers' highest-graded players at PFF through first 5 games of 2021

Recommended Stories

  • Packers evaluating latest shoulder injury for CB Kevin King

    Packers CB Kevin King is dealing with a new shoulder injury coming out of Sunday's win over the Bengals.

  • Packers could miss CB Kevin King when they need him most

    The Packers are already without All-Pro CB Jaire Alexander, and now CB Kevin King is dealing with a shoulder injury.

  • All-22 view reveals two jaw-dropping throws by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers vs. Bengals

    Check out these two incredible throws made by Packers QB Aaron Rodgers during Sunday's win over the Bengals.

  • It’s time for the Packers to unleash RB A.J. Dillon. Here’s why

    The Packers are starting to get A.J. Dillon more involved. Here's why he needs even more touches.

  • Veteran free agent CB Quinton Dunbar visits Packers

    The Packers hosted a free agent visit for veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

  • Packers keep finding solutions as they work through injuries

    Consider the Packers’ 25-22 overtime victory at Cincinnati on Sunday a prime example. “That just goes to show the type of men we have in our locker room,” Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell said after the game. Twice in the last three weeks, the Packers have nearly lost a game they controlled most of the way, only to find a way to win at the end.

  • Latest Bears injury updates on Justin Fields, Germain Ifedi and more

    While Matt Nagy didn't provide any Bears injury updates on Monday, here's the latest about Justin Fields, Germain Ifedi and others.

  • NFC North standings heading into Week 6

    The Bears are in second place in the NFC North through 5 weeks, and they can move into first place with a win over the Packers on Sunday.

  • Packers may have finally found their LB in De’Vondre Campbell

    For a team to reach and win the Super Bowl, everybody has to play their role and LB De'Vondre Campbell is playing his beautifully right now for the 4-1 Packers.

  • Stock up, stock down from Bears’ Week 5 win

    We're taking a look at which Bears players saw their stock rise and which players saw their stock dip in their Week 5 win.

  • Aaron Rodgers: Packers are ‘really lucky’ to have De’Vondre Campbell

    Aaron Rodgers on Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell: “That’s a guy we’re really lucky to have.”

