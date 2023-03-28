Matt LaFleur on Packers WR Romeo Doubs: ‘He’s got some Davante Adams-type movement skills’

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur usually stays even-keeled when talking about his team, but on Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meetings, he compared Romeo Doubs to one of the most prolific wide receivers in franchise history. Naturally, there was a caveat thrown in there.

“I want to temper this comparison, but he’s got some Davante Adams-type movement skills,” LaFleur said to reporters in Phoenix.

“Now, he’s got to learn how to use it and how to harness that, but he’s got that twitch that you’re looking for. I don’t think there’s a route that he won’t be able to run, we’re just going to have to give him enough reps where he can continue his progression.

Obviously, Doubs has a long way to go to reach Adams’ legendary status. After spending eight seasons in Green Bay, Adams finished second in team history in receptions and touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards. Of course, it’s not fair to expect Doubs to produce anything remotely close to Adams, but there are similarities to how both players started their careers.

As a rookie, Adams ended up with 38 catches for 446 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Doubs had similar production in his first season, hauling in 42 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Also, much like Adams struggled with drops early in his career, Doubs battled his own adversity last season when he missed four games with an ankle injury. LaFleur believes the injury hindered Doubs from returning to the level of play he saw earlier in the year.

There were high expectations for Doubs entering 2022 after a strong showing in training camp. The fourth-round pick out of Nevada drew a lot of attention when it seemed like he made a head-turning play almost every practice.

However, when the regular season eventually kicked in, Doubs realized how difficult it is to be consistent in the NFL.

Fortunately, LaFleur has seen firsthand how serious Doubs is about getting better.

“Just his routine, how committed he is. He’s one of the first guys in the building and one of the last to leave,” said LaFleur.

Doubs’ work ethic certainly shows up in his route running. He joined the Packers as one of the more polished draft picks in recent memory, which drew praise from Aaron Rodgers.

“Doubs is a very crisp route runner,” Rodgers said during the season.

Adams has made a career out of making defensive backs look silly with his elite route running. Doubs isn’t quite there yet but could be following a similar path.

