Matt LaFleur: Packers QB Jordan Love will play in preseason finale vs. Seahawks

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur answered questions from the media on Sunday afternoon following Saturday night’s preseason contest with the New England Patriots.

LaFleur confirmed quarterback Jordan Love will play in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. Love has started each of the Packers’ two preseason games and will now get one more on-field appearance before LaFleur’s team goes to Chicago for Week 1.

Here are some of the other highlights from LaFleur:

— Planning to make this week feel like a typical regular season week. Packers will practice on a normal schedule before Saturday’s preseason finale vs. Seahawks.

— On Kingsley Enagbare, who had two sacks and a special teams tackle vs. the Patriots: Said it was big time to run down on kickoff, make a tackle. Says he’s made a “big jump” in Year 2.

— Didn’t consider doing joint practices with Seahawks.

— On Karl Brooks: Did good things, was in the backfield a little bit. “He’s been a pretty consistent performer for us so far.” Expecting him to be a contributor come the regular season.

— On RB Emanuel Wilson: A lot of room for him to grow as a pass-blocker and on special teams. Need to be better conditioned. “He’s done a lot of good things.”

— Said he thinks Sean Clifford has put together two good games to open the preseason.

— Praised the offensive line. Didn’t think the Patriots had a quarterback hit on Jordan Love or Sean Clifford.

— On Josh Myers: Had the miscue with Jordan on the snap, but “Josh has been picking up his play, each and every week.”

— Thought Love played on time and in rhythm.

— On penalties (Packers had 11 vs. Patriots): Things called tighter in the preseason. Some tick-tack calls. Pointed out Zach Tom’s early penalty as an example. Too many penalties in critical spots.

— On Carrington Valentine, who had two coverage penalties: Every experience, you have to learn from it. “I thought CV did a lot of great things in the game.” Likes his physical, aggressive coverage style overall.

— Said Romeo Doubs had two “big-time catches” vs. Patriots.

— Credited assistant QB coach Connor Lewis for the successful challenge on Doubs’ 42-yard catch.

— On safety competition: Rudy Ford did nice job in run support situations, had a TFL. Jonathan Owens made a nice play on a RPO for a PBU. Two forced incompletions from Anthony Johnson Jr.

— Admitted being nervous about the late hit on Jordan Love and Love’s attempt to get the ball on the botched snap. Said Love is a little sore on Sunday.

— Love will play this week against the Seahawks. Wouldn’t divulge how much Love would play.

— Said there’s value playing in adjusting to a night game one week and an early kick (noon) kick the next week, especially for Love.

— Wanted the replay up faster at Lambeau Field of Doubs’ catch. Part of the homefield advantage.

— Zach Tom has done a nice job at right tackle, Packers still determining what is his best position.

