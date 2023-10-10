Matt LaFleur: Packers' offense is searching for answers, we've got to find something

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was at a loss for why his offense is struggling so much after Monday night's 17-13 loss to the Raiders.

The Packers have now scored a grand total of six points in the first half over their last three games, and LaFleur acknowledged that's unacceptable.

"Obviously, searching for a little bit of answers right now. I think this week will give us an opportunity to kind of go back. I thought we did that over the mini-bye, but we've got to find something to get us going, to jump start us. Just reflecting how the game laid out, probably we needed to stick with the run a little more," LaFleur said.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw three interceptions, and LaFleur said that makes it tough to win.

"That was obviously a very disappointing loss," LaFleur said. "When you have three turnovers, it's tough to overcome that, and we've got to do a better job. . . . Offensively, we've got to find a way to score points because any time you hold somebody to 17 points I think that's enough to win football games in this league."

The 2-3 Packers are now two games behind the Lions in the NFC North, and have already lost at home to the Lions. If Green Bay is going to be a playoff contender, things need to change on offense soon.