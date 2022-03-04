Matt LaFleur: Packers are fortunate to have two No. 1 backs in Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon

The Packers aren’t rushing Aaron Rodgers into a decision about his future.

Whoever starts at quarterback for the team in 2022 will have Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon handling the rushing.

“We’re fortunate; we’ve got two No. 1 backs,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at the Combine. “They both offer a little bit something different. The one thing I love about both of those guys is obviously they can run the football at a very high level, but just their contributions in the passing game, whether it’s in protection, whether it’s receiving out of the backfield, whether it’s lining them out wide. I think both of those guys are very versatile, and that’s an important part to our offense.”

Jones had 223 touches for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Dillon had 221 touches for 1,116 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dillon fractured a rib in the playoff loss to the 49ers and had only seven carries for 25 yards and a touchdown. The Packers missed their 1-2 punch.

“Certainly, I think you felt the effects when we lost AJ in that playoff game. We were missing a little something there,” LaFleur said. “So we’re super excited about both those guys, and I think AJ is just kind of scratching the surface of what he can become.”

