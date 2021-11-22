Packers kicker Mason Crosby is just 2-for-6 on field goals over the last three weeks, but his job is not in jeopardy.

That’s the word from Packers coach Matt LaFleur, who said today that his team will “absolutely not” replace Crosby.

Crosby made a 54-yard field goal in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, but he also missed a 32-yarder. LaFleur hinted that the snap and hold may not have been perfect on the miss.

“That never falls squarely on on individual,” LaFleur said. “Our operation has to improve. From the snap to the hold to the kick. So we’ll continue to work on that. But certainly have a lot of confidence in Mason, never would’ve sent him out there if we didn’t on a 54-yarder. That shows the level of confidence we have in him and on the entire group to execute, and they executed. But you have to make the chip shots.”

Crosby has made just 65 percent of his field goals this season, the second-lowest mark of his 15-year career. But his job remains safe.

Matt LaFleur: Packers will “absolutely not” replace kicker Mason Crosby originally appeared on Pro Football Talk