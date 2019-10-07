Matt LaFleur on offense: Everybody’s a little more comfortable

The Cowboys had almost 230 more yards of offense than the Packers on Sunday, but they also turned the ball over three times on their way to a 34-24 home loss.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the defense showed “great resolve” in forcing late stops after the Cowboys had rallied from 31-3 down. That effort was married to a strong outing from running back Aaron Jones and an offensive showing that’s much improved from what the Packers put on the field to open the season.

“I just think that everybody’s a little bit more comfortable with hearing the play calls,” LaFleur said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “On that first Thursday night, nobody had, the starters had never played together. They didn’t play in the preseason, never make an excuse for that, that was my decision, but I just think they’re more familiar with one another. And they’re starting to come together. But again, there’s a lot of room for improvement. . . . Not only from them but from myself as a play caller.”

The offense clearly remains a work in progress for Green Bay, but a 4-1 record and the increasing comfort level are two reasons to feel positive about where things are headed over the course of the season.