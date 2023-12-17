Matt LaFleur noncommittal on Joe Barry’s future after blowout loss to Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur repeatedly said his team got out-coached but mostly avoided the line of questioning when asked if he would be making a change at defensive coordinator following Sunday’s 34-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Joe Barry’s defense gave up 452 total yards and six scoring drives, including 381 passing yards and four touchdown passes by Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield.

LaFleur didn’t want to talk about an immediate coaching change and said he wanted to watch the tape before proceeding.

“Now’s not the time for that, to be honest with you,” LaFleur said. “I’m trying to find solutions. I have to go back and take a look at the film.”

Barry has been the defensive coordinator in Green Bay since 2021. Sunday at Lambeau Field — the site of a pivotal December game in the NFC playoff race — might represent rock bottom.

The Buccaneers took the first lead 3-0, led 13-10 at halftime and then scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to open the second half.

“They whooped us in every phase. They out-coached us, out-played us. It’s disappointing,” LaFleur said. “We have to play better, have to coach better.”

LaFleur pointed to allowing too many explosive plays and not producing enough stops as the biggest problems defensively. Mayfield averaged over 17 yards per completion and had a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

“We have to challenge much better on the back end,” LaFleur said.

The Packers have lost back-to-back games after disappointing defensive efforts against the New York Giants and Buccaneers.

“Right now, we’re looking for solutions. I want to go back to it,” LaFleur said. “You have to give me time to go back and look at it.”

The Packers face Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers next week.

“We haven’t found solutions that are good enough,” LaFleur said. “It’s extremely disappointing.”

