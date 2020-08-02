Matt LaFleur: No guarantees, but I see Aaron Rodgers here for a really long time

In late May, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that the team’s decision to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round this year came about because Love was the best player on the team’s board and not because they wanted to start the clock on replacing Aaron Rodgers.

While that may be the case, Rodgers said earlier that month that “there are other guys that have gone on and played elsewhere” when asked about his long-term future in Green Bay. LaFleur spoke to reporters again on Sunday and reiterated that his view is that Rodgers will not be leaving Green Bay anytime soon.

“Right now, most importantly, Aaron’s our quarterback and I see him here for a really long time,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “However long that is, I don’t think anybody knows. Nothing’s guaranteed in this league. But I feel so lucky to be able to work with him on a daily basis and I don’t see that changing for a really long time.”

Rodgers is currently signed through the 2023 season, which would be the fourth year of Love’s rookie contract. It would seem prudent to have some idea about what Love can do ahead of a decision about exercising a team option for the 2024 season, so there’s sure to be more to come on the quarterback front in Green Bay.

