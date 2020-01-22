Matt LaFleur on Mike Pettine’s return: Still working through everything

The Packers couldn’t stop the 49ers running game in the NFC Championship Game and that could wind up leading to the team making a change at defensive coordinator.

During a Wednesday press conference, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stopped well short of saying that Mike Pettine will be running the team’s defense during the 2020 season. LaFleur said that the team was “still working through everything” with the coaching staff when asked about Pettine remaining with the club and that he’d meet with team president Mark Murphy soon to discuss any changes.

LaFleur said that the defense did a lot of positive things during the season and that all phases of the team deserved blame for the loss to the 49ers, but added that the defense’s energy and effort level weren’t where they were at other points during the season.

Pettine was hired in 2018 and held over from that year’s staff after LaFleur was hired. The Packers were ninth in points allowed and 18th in yards allowed during the 2019 regular season.