Matt LaFleur mentions Kyle Shanahan as NFL coaching influence

LaFleur mentions Shanahan as one of his NFL coaching influences

Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan reportedly had some tension between them ahead of the 49ers' clash with the Green Bay Packers in Week 3, stemming back to the offseason trade pursuit of Aaron Rodgers by San Francisco. After the Packers' last-second victory at Levi's Stadium, the two shared a quick and seemingly icy handshake at midfield, only adding to the perceived beef between the two.

LaFleur spoke to the media on Friday, and among a number of NFL coaches, mentioned both Kyle and his father Mike Shanahan among the Packers coach's influences in his career.

"Being mentored by the right people in this profession, starting out with Brian Kelly and going to (Gary Kubiak) Kub and Mike Shanahan, Kyle Shanahan, DQ, (Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay) Sean, it's definitely a collective effort and really fortunate to be in this situation here, not only with great players but a great organization," LaFleur said Friday.

LaFleur and Shanahan met while both working for the Houston Texans, and were paired up at future career stops in Washington and Atlanta. The two also both are part of the renowned QB Collective, which trains up-and-coming quarterbacks across the country.

Although LaFleur could have been frustrated when he learned the 49ers were looking into trying to make a trade for Rodgers, Shanahan explained leading up to last week's game that he simply was doing his job as a head coach.

"No, I don't," Shanahan said. "I mean, I definitely heard about people talking about our friendship. I've got a lot of friends in this league; coaches, players, equipment managers, everybody. I've been in this league for 20 years, and you do have lots of friends, but I can promise you that friends never affect how you do your job.

"We all have jobs to do, and you all have relationships, but you always do your job and try not to think about anything else."

There doesn't seem to be any significant tension between the two, and clearly Shanahan's influence meant something to LaFleur as he reflected on his journey to being an NFL head coach.

