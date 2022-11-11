Matt LaFleur: It’s looking unlikely Eric Stokes will play again in 2022

The Packers took several hits injury hits during their Week Nine loss to the Lions and now it looks like one of them will keep a player out for the rest of 2022.

Via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com, head coach Matt LaFleur said “it’s looking unlikely” that cornerback Eric Stokes will play again this season. While it’s not official yet, it’s heading in that direction.

Stokes was ruled out of Sunday’s game with ankle and knee injuries and has not practiced this week. He the 29th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Stokes started the first nine games this season, recording 26 total tackles. As a rookie in 2021, he appeared in 16 games with 14 starts, recording 14 passes defensed and an interception.

LaFleur added that it’s now looking unlikely De’Vondre Campbell returns from his knee injury this week. But he is optimistic Aaron Jones will be able to play this week against Dallas.

The Packers’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.

