Matt LaFleur: We’ll see how Allen Lazard’s shoulder feels throughout the week

Packers receiver Allen Lazard had to exit Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

At this point, it’s unclear whether he’ll be available for Green Bay’s Week Eight matchup against the Bills.

“He hurt his shoulder,” head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Monday press conference. “I’ll kind of leave it at that, see how it feels throughout the course of the week.”

Lazard had six catches for 55 yards before he had to leave the game. He currently leads Green Bay’s struggling offense with 340 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 26 catches.

Multiple reporters spotted Lazard in a sling in the Packers’ locker room after the game.

The Packers are already down one of their key receivers, with Randall Cobb on injured reserve. Sammy Watkins did return off injured reserve for Sunday’s game, catching a pair of passes for 36 yards.

