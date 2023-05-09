The Packers offense is going to have a younger starting quarterback this year with Jordan Love taking over for Aaron Rodgers and a youth movement is in place at another offensive position as well.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in 2022 and he drafted three more wideouts this year. Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, and Grant DuBose just completed their rookie minicamp and will now join the rest of the group for the rest of the offseason program.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said expects to “be leaning on” Watson and Doubs, but that everyone will be competing for playing time and to show that the team doesn’t need more experience.

“I think time will tell, but it’s certainly a very talented room,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s going to be a hell of a competition in terms of who’s getting the snaps, because just at first glimpse at some of these young guys who were in here, there are some talented guys. So they’re going to be exciting to work with. I’m sure it’s going to be a very fluid situation in terms of just how much we throw at them and, if need be, I know Gutey is going to do whatever we can to help us field the best possible team. If need be, I think we would turn that way, but right now I think we’re just going to let those guys compete.”

If all goes according to plan in Green Bay, Love and the receivers will grow together into a potent offense that can put the team back into the playoff mix sooner rather than later. The next few months of work will help determine the likelihood of that outcome.

Matt LaFleur: We’ll look at veteran WRs if need be, but just letting young guys compete now originally appeared on Pro Football Talk