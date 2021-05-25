Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hoping quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay, but as long as Rodgers is staying away, LaFleur is liking what he’s seeing of quarterback Jordan Love.

LaFleur said today that it’s obvious from watching Love at Organized Team Activities that he’s been working hard at getting better. The Packers traded up in the first round to draft Love last year, but Love never saw the field while Rodgers was winning the league MVP award. This year, if Rodgers doesn’t play, Love would presumably be the Packers’ starter.

The ball is “jumping out” of Love’s hand when he throws in practice this week, LaFleur said.

The Packers are in a difficult spot with Rodgers unhappy and wanting out, but Love giving LaFleur confidence that he can handle the starting job if necessary would put the Packers in a much better place.

Matt LaFleur likes what he sees from Jordan Love at Packers’ OTAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk