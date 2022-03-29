Matt LaFleur: We need a legit WR who can take top off of coverage

The Packers wide receiver room looks a lot different than it did at the end of the season.

Davante Adams is a Raider, Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a Chief, and the Packers are in need of some help at the position for next season. Head coach Matt LaFleur outlined what the team is looking to add over the remainder of the offseason when he spoke to reporters at the league meetings on Tuesday.

“If you look at our roster right now, we definitely need to get some speed in that room,” LaFleur said. “We need a legit guy that can take off the top of the coverage. We lost a guy that was pretty good at doing that. It’s like putting a puzzle together. You’ve got to find those pieces that you’re missing and put it all together.”

The Adams trade came after a number of free agent wideouts found teams, but there are still some options who could add to what Allan Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amani Rodgers bring to the table. They also have two first-round picks that could be used to pick wideouts or in a trade offer for another wideout who hits the block during an offseason that’s seen that happen more than once.

