Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell share their approaches to Week 17 Vikings-Packers matchup
Head coaches Matt LaFleur, and Kevin O'Connell share their approaches to the Week 17 Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers matchup.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
The Bears are in play for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion have both called out Mac Jones.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and a big reason why he lasted just 15 games in Denver was the play of quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has had an awful season after the Broncos acquired him in a trade with the Seahawks this offseason and he got a new contract as part [more]
Here are the early updated AFC and NFC clinching scenarios around the NFL for Week 17
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
Derwin James Jr.'s big hit led to an early ejection.
He's taking the potential head injury seriously.
The Steelers might have nothing to play for on Sunday night.
It's going to be hard to top this one from Joe Burrow.
"He’s done that before. I’ve seen it.”
In a Draft Wire mock draft, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to land a veteran WR1 for Justin Fields and three picks.
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.