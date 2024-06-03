Matt LaFleur, Jordan Love both call new RB Josh Jacobs a ‘great teammate’

Following in the footsteps of Aaron Jones requires more than just being a great player on the football field. For Josh Jacobs, checking the box as a teammate in the locker room might be equally important, and the new Green Bay Packers running back is succeeding so far.

As the Packers move through the offseason workout program, both coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love recently called Jacobs a “great teammate.”

“He’s a great teammate, great leader,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know him, and so I think there’s a lot of great things he brings to our football team.”

“He’s an awesome player. He’s an awesome teammate so far,” Love said. “It’s been good getting to know him. I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing champion, arrived in Green Bay after the Packers and Jones failed to agree on a new deal. The Packers signed Jacobs to a three-year deal, quickly cut Jones and started a new era at running back, opening the door for Jones — a 2017 draft pick of the Packers — to sign with the rival Minnesota Vikings.

Jones was beloved in the locker room and twice named the Packers’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He also ranks third in team history in rushing yards, fourth in rushing touchdowns and first in yards per carry.

The Packers are hopeful Jacobs, at 26 years old and just two years removed from producing over 2,000 total yards, can help the offense improve overall at running back in 2024 and beyond. While electric when on the field, Jones battled hamstring and knee injuries in 2023 and is now entering his age-30 season.

But an NFL locker room is a fragile ecosystem, and the Packers took a big risk cutting a respected and cherished player — especially after Jones’ dynamic finish to the 2023 season. Jacobs must prove his value on the field and as a teammate. So far, so good.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire