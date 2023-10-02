Matt LaFleur: I'll let David Bakhtiari talk about his plans for the future

The Packers placed left tackle David Bakhtiari on injured reserve last week and head coach Matt LaFleur didn't have anything to say about what the future holds for a veteran who has been battling knee issues for several years.

Bakhtiari played in the season opener, but sat out the second and third games before having his fourth surgery in three years and going on injured reserve ahead of last Thursday's loss to the Lions. LaFleur said that he will let Bakhtiari speak for himself when it comes to his plans.

"Yeah, I'll let Dave comment on that," LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "I know he wanted to talk to you guys later on. I'll let him talk about his timeline."

Bakhtiari has started 131 regular season games in Green Bay, but just 13 of them have come since he tore his ACL near the end of the 2020 season. Bakhtiari's upcoming comments will address whether he will be adding to that number.