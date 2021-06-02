Matt LaFleur: Hopefully we’ll see Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday

The Packers haven’t seen Aaron Rodgers since the 2020 season ended. They would love to see him next week at their mandatory minicamp.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted Wednesday he doesn’t know Rodgers’ plans.

“It’s important that we have all our guys and certainly we’d love him to be here and hopefully we’ll see him Tuesday,” LaFleur said, via Olivia Reiner of Packers News.

LaFleur surely knows he shouldn’t hold his breath, even though the Packers can fine Rodgers $93,085 for missing all three days of the camp.

Rodgers has not shown up for any of the team’s voluntary offseason program.

The Packers also have practiced without receivers Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess.

“Just speaking from a friend standpoint, I just miss one of my friends just like I miss Allen, Davante,” tight end Robert Tonyan said of Rodgers. “It is optional, and I do wish one of my favorite teammates and friends on the team was here.”

