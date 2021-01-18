Packers running back AJ Dillon had to exit Saturday’s victory over the Rams with a quad injury. But he might not miss much more time.

Though head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s waiting to hear whether Dillon will be able to practice on Wednesday, he seemed optimistic about the rookie’s chances for the NFC Championship Game.

“We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready to go,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Dillon had six carries for 27 yards in the win over Los Angeles. He totaled 46 carries for 242 yards with two touchdowns in the regular season, with a 21-carry, 124-yard performance against Tennessee in Week 16.

Matt LaFleur hopeful to have AJ Dillon on Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk