Matt LaFleur holds “no ill will” toward Kyle Shanahan after Aaron Rodgers’ trade talk
Matt LaFleur and Kyle Shanahan first worked together in Houston in 2008. They coached together at two other stops before Shanahan and then LaFleur got a head coaching job.
They remain friends today.
For some reason, LaFleur was asked whether a phone call from Shanahan this offseason created a rift between the men. Shanahan talked to LaFleur the eve of the NFL draft, inquiring whether Aaron Rodgers was available.
“Kyle’s a great friend of mine,” LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “Absolutely, I hold no ill will toward him.”
LaFleur told Shanahan the Packers weren’t trading Rodgers, and the 49ers, who traded three first-round picks to move to No. 3 overall, selected North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Rodgers eventually decided to return to Green Bay for a 14th season.
“I understand,” LaFleur said. “He’s trying to do whatever he thinks he needs to do for his football team. He’s got a responsibility to everybody in that organization, and if there’s an opportunity, I don’t hold that against him. So, yeah, that will have no effect on our relationship.”
Rodgers, who played at Cal Berkeley, laughed Wednesday when asked whether he thought — or hoped — he would end with the 49ers.
“There were points where I thought anything was possible, definitely, but not a strong possibility,” Rodgers said.
