Matt LaFleur: Having Jordan Love at offseason program is "everything to us"

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is now eligible for a contract extension, over a year after he signed his last contract with the club.

After throwing for 4,159 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions — plus winning a playoff game — in his first season as a starter, Love is sure to receive a lucrative new deal sooner than later.

The fact that he’s participating in the offseason program despite his contract situation is a true positive for the team, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

“Oh, it’s everything to us,” LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference. “I think if you look at our attendance here — I know we had one guy missing today for a personal matter, but we’ve had almost 100 percent the entire offseason, which has been the best that we’ve had since I've been here. And I always think that when you look at the league, when your quarterback’s there, it just naturally has a way of attracting everybody to come.

“And we're still a very young football team as well, so these guys, they want to put in the work. I think we've got a lot of guys that love the game and love the process of grinding together and going through some tough things together. But to have him here, you can’t put a value on that.”

LaFleur noted that with Love entering his second year as a starter, the team can “feel the confidence” coming from the QB.

“That’s what you expect,” LaFleur said. “You expect guys to continue to push and get better, and better, and better. The command that he has of the offense. I know the guys, they all respect the hell out of him — just in terms of who he is as a man and the work that he puts in. He's so consistent.

“He shows up every day with a great attitude and just being one of the guys.”