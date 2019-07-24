Matt LaFleur: We feel really good about our defensive line group

Word broke that the Packers are releasing defensive lineman Mike Daniels on Wednesday and head coach Matt LaFleur fielded questions about that decision at a press conference later in the day.

The move didn’t come totally out of left field as Daniels’s $7.6 million salary, his 2018 foot injury and the Packers’ other moves on defense combined to make his departure possible. As time went on, though, it seemed like the team might let him play out the final year of his contract before parting ways.

LaFleur said General Manager Brian Gutekunst would have more to say about the move before sharing a few thoughts about Daniels and the remaining defensive linemen on the roster.

“He’s meant a lot to this community, a lot to this football team,” LaFleur said. “I still think he’s a really good player. We feel really good about the group we have.”

That group includes two 2019 draft picks — Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke — as well as Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry and Montravius Adams.