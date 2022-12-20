Matt LaFleur: Fair to criticize Packers for not using Keisean Nixon on returns sooner

Keisean Nixon used Monday night’s primetime showdown with the Los Angeles Rams to once again showcase his dynamic ability as a returner, and Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is now ready to admit his team made a big mistake in not using Nixon on returns earlier in the season.

Nixon returned three kickoffs for 95 yards against the Rams, including a 52-yarder in the second half, and his two punt returns netted 36 yards. He had another explosive return before the half negated by a questionable holding penalty, but his returns consistently flipped field position and put the Packers in scoring areas.

“We’re probably going to get criticized for not playing him early, and that’s fair,” LaFleur said following the Packers’ 24-12 win over the Rams. “We should have had him in there earlier and we didn’t. I don’t think we knew what we had. He’s proven what he brings to the table.”

The Packers released Amari Rodgers on Nov. 13, clearing the way for Nixon to become the primary returner. Over the last five games, Nixon has returned 22 kickoffs and gained an NFL-high 580 kickoff return yards, while also returning six punts for 92 yards.

Entering Week 16, Nixon ranks second in the NFL in kickoff return yards (712) and kickoff return average (25.4), trailing only Kene Nwangwu of the Minnesota Vikings in both categories.

Nixon has a confidence and explosiveness that Rodgers simply lacked as a returner. And while Rodgers fumbled five times in 2022, Nixon – a cornerback by trade – hasn’t had any kind of ball security issues in the return game.

Sometimes, all a player like Nixon needs is a chance. And the former Raiders has run with it as a returner in Green Bay.

LaFleur and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia gave Rodgers, a third-round pick in 2021, every chance to be the long-term primary returner, likely due to draft status and the team’s belief in his potential as a player. The unfortunate decision resulted in unnecessary turnovers from Rodgers and the lost value of having Nixon – the far better returner – on the bench during returns for much of the season.

