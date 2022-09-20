Matt LaFleur on facing Bucs in Week 3: 'I know it's going to be a great challenge'
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on the upcoming Week 3 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich briefly shed his usually measured words following Sunday's latest loss. The most loyal Colts fans couldn't quibble with Reich's assessment following yet another inexplicably abysmal showing in Jacksonville, where the Colts have now lost eight straight. ''We'll take our medicine for the pathetic performance (Sunday), coaches and players,'' Reich said following the game.
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones thinks Dak Prescott may surprise people with how quickly he returns from the injury to his throwing hand. Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that it’s still too soon to say when Prescott will be back on the field, but it’s possible that he’ll miss only one more [more]
Nothing worked for the Colts in their 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, so it’s no surprise that Matt Ryan looked bad. The 37-year-old quarterback finished just 16-of-30 passing for 195 yards. he was sacked five times and fumbled once, though Indianapolis didn’t lose it. Still, head coach Frank Reich expressed confidence in his [more]
The Vikings had an elephant size gap on the field Monday night
Jalen Hurts and Jon Allen were standouts at Alabama together during the 2016 season.
Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy is calling his shot, predicting Buffalo and Philadelphia to meet in Super Bowl LVII
Here's a look at which Bears players are trending up or down following Sunday's Week 2 loss vs. Packers.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss the best options for fantasy teams that need to use the waiver wire for help this week.
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
The world is not ready for Chad Powers.
The NFL has cloaked its disciplinary process in secrecy, allowing false narratives to run wild.
The best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 3.
Jennifer Eakins has five players Yahoo fantasy managers should consider moving away from in order to clear the way for Week 3 waiver wire additions.
Whatever effect the LIV Tour has had on golf and the PGA Tour at large, it has been disastrous for the International Team at the Presidents Cup.
The shift in Major League Baseball is going to disappear next season like Shoeless Joe walking into an Iowa cornfield. And no team may be more affected by that change in defensive dynamics than the Los Angeles Dodgers, their manager Dave Roberts said. “I hope it does [affect them],” said Padres manager Bob Melvin, whose […]
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
Crowder wants out of Phoenix and the Suns are ready to move on as well.
According to a report, 'more than a dozen' schools have inquired about joining the Pac-12 Conference in possible expansion.
Naomi Osaka said she felt "really scared" after watching opponent Daria Saville collapse with a knee injury just seven minutes into their Pan Pacific Open match in Tokyo on Tuesday.