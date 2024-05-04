Matt LaFleur explains position change for former QB Alex McGough

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the team thinks moving Alex McGough from quarterback to wide receiver will give the former USFL MVP a better chance to stick on the roster, considering McGough’s overall athleticism and the work he did on the scout team last year.

“He’s a really athletic guy,” LaFleur said after Friday’s rookie minicamp. “He spent a lot of time on the scout team running receiver routes, and he did such a great job. We feel like he’s such a talented athlete, why not give him a chance there? He’s a smart guy, works his tail off. I think he can contribute on (special teams) as well. We felt like that might be his best chance here.”

McGough spent the entire 2023 season as the No. 3 quarterback on the Packers practice squad after winning back-to-back USFL titles.

But change is never ending in the NFL, and now McGough’s spot on the roster is in big danger.

The Packers selected quarterback Michael Pratt in the seventh round of the 2024 draft, giving the roster three quarterbacks that were acquired via the draft: Pratt, Jordan Love and Sean Clifford.

With the quarterback position well-stocked and stabilized, McGough’s best chance of making the team — whether it’s on the 53-man roster or practice squad — is almost certainly at a new position.

LaFleur said McGough also played some tight end and other positions on the scout team in 2023.

“He did everything last year,” LaFleur said. “He’s a great team guy.”

In terms of athleticism, McGough tested out as a good athlete at quarterback but an underwhelming one at receiver. During his pro day before the 2018 draft, McGough ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds, hit 32.5″ in the vertical leap and finished the three-cone drill in 7.27 seconds. He’s listed at 6-3 and 214 pounds.

It’s unclear if the Packers will go into training camp with only the three quarterbacks or if an addition is required. The team has former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason in Green Bay on a tryout basis during rookie minicamp.

