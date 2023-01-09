Matt LaFleur expecting Joe Barry to remain Packers defensive coordinator in 2023

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed he is expecting Joe Barry to return as his defensive coordinator in 2023.

“That’s what I anticipate, yes,” LaFleur said Monday. “I don’t really anticipate a whole lot, if any, staff changes.”

LaFleur said he hasn’t sat down with any of his coaches individually to discuss the future, but that process will begin this week.

Barring something unforeseen, Barry will get a third season coaching the Packers defense in 2023.

The Packers defense finished 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.8), 28th in yards allowed per play (5.8) and 23rd in scoring percentage (38.2) during the 2022 season. Green Bay gave up the same amount of points (371) as 2021 but regressed in terms of yards per game, yards per play, scoring percentage and takeaways in 2022.

LaFleur said the Packers defense started “to improve as the year went on” and the defense developed “more of an identity” down the stretch. He is also prioritizing continuity within the coaching staff as a pillar of success moving forward.

The Packers allowed 20 or fewer points in each of the final five games of 2022. Green Bay gave up 27 or more in six games and finished 1-5 in those games.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire