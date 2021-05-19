Matt LaFleur: Eric Stokes could be an elite corner in this league

The Packers are very high on their first-round draft pick.

Green Bay selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round of the draft, and coach Matt LaFleur said after watching him in rookie minicamp that Stokes can do things effortlessly that some players can’t do at all.

“There were a couple times I saw him run through the ball and it looked easy, so that was encouraging,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “And you know, he’s going to have to continue to work on that because he could be an elite corner in this league, no doubt about it. And when you find corners that can take the ball away, there’s nothing more valuable than that.”

The Packers were high on Stokes in large part because of his great speed. They hope he can add the football skills to allow him to shut down receivers at the next level.

