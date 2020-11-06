Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins started Thursday night’s game at left guard. After injuries forced Green Bay to shuffle its offensive linemen, Jenkins moved over to left tackle. And for the last few snaps of the Packers’ blowout win, Jenkins played center.

Afterward, Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised Jenkins for having the versatility to play all three positions, saying it gives Green Bay options it otherwise wouldn’t have.

“That is unheard of, I think, in this league,” LaFleur said of Jenkins’ ability to play so many positions, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Jenkins mostly played center in college but has mostly played guard since the Packers selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. That he can also play tackle makes him a unique lineman in the league.

Matt LaFleur: Elgton Jenkins gives Packers “unheard of” versatility on the line originally appeared on Pro Football Talk