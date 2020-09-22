The second half of Sunday’s game saw the Packers outscore the Lions 25-7 en route to a 42-14 victory that moved them to 2-0 on the season.

While things looked great on the scoreboard, it wasn’t all positives for the Packers after halftime. Wide receiver Davante Adams left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return.

Monday saw a lot of bad injury news delivered around the league, but Adams was not on that list. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave a positive update about the wideout’s condition during his press conference.

“I know he wanted to go back in the game,” LaFleur said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I just told him, ‘Hey, let’s see how these next few series go, and see if we need you’ Obviously, he’s a huge part of what we do offensively and a key member of this football team. If we don’t need him, we didn’t want to put him back in a position to do further harm to his own body.”

Wednesday’s practice report will provide another update to Adams’ condition. If he’s on the field, it will be another good sign for his availability against the Saints in Week Three.

Matt LaFleur downplays severity of Davante Adams’ hamstring injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk