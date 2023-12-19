Matt LaFleur doesn't think firing DC Joe Barry now is "best solution" for team

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't planning to make a change at the top of the team's defensive coaching staff.

The Buccaneers put up 452 yards in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Packers and that touched off another round of grumbling from the team's fans about defensive coordinator Joe Barry. On Monday, LaFleur said he thinks there were some play calls that Barry would like to have back, but answered affirmatively when he was asked if Barry would remain with the team through the end of the season and explained why he would not make a change.

"If I thought that was the best solution today, then we'd make that decision," LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. "But when you're having basic communication problems and you're supposed to be in a certain coverage or a certain rotation and we're not getting that communication, that's what's so disappointing to me is the fact that it was poor communication. And it always starts with us. It starts with myself, and it goes to all our assistant coaches. So obviously the coaching wasn't up to the standard and our performance on the field definitely showed that as well."

The Packers got shredded by Baker Mayfield Sunday and they gave up 209 rushing yards in a Week 14 loss to the Giants, so there's issues to fix across the defense and not much time to get it done if the Packers want to find their way into the postseason.