Matt LaFleur doesn't think Aaron Jones' knee injury is a long-term concern

Packers running back Aaron Jones left Sunday's win over the Chargers with a knee injury and head coach Matt LaFleur gave an optimistic update on Jones' condition at his postgame press conference.

It didn't look good when Jones was carted off the field while holding a towel over his head in the second quarter of the game, but LaFleur said he does not expect Jones to be out for an extended period of the time.

“I don’t think it’s long term," LaFleur said after the game.

Running back Emanuel Wilson also left the game with a shoulder injury, so the Packers will have a lot to monitor in the backfield with a short turnaround to their Thanksgiving game against the Lions.