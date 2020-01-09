Matt LaFleur: DK Metcalf has a “really bright future”

The Packers took a close look at receiver DK Metcalf before the draft. They’ll get an even closer look at him on Sunday in the playoffs.

“He’s so big and physical,” Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Wednesday regarding the Seahawks rookie. “I don’t think there’s anything he can’t do. He can run every route. He’s really fast. I was really impressed with him when I got a chance to sit down with him at the Combine. He’s gone out there and done it. Just for what he’s done as a rookie, I think it’s been pretty impressive. I think he’s going to be one of those true elite receivers, a true number one in the game. I think he’s got a really bright future.”

Metcalf has a bright present, as evidenced by the 160 receiving yards he gained on Sunday, a record for a rookie postseason debut. That surely makes every team that passed on Metcalf wonder what they were thinking.

Some wondered what Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was thinking at the Scouting Combine when he greeted a shirtless Metcalf by removed his own shirt. LaFleur was asked whether he did the same thing.

“No, that would’ve been an ugly sight,” LaFleur said.

It will be an ugly sight for the Packers if they can’t slow down Metcalf in the game that has a berth in the NFC Championship riding on the outcome.