The Packers added linebacker Rashan Gary to their injury report on Thursday as a limited participant and it looks like his status will be something to watch this weekend.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday that he is “definitely a little concerned” about Gary’s toe injury. LaFleur added that he’s not sure whether Gary will practice on Friday and that information will be revealed when the team releases its final injury report of the week.

Gary has 22 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery so far this season.

If Gary can’t go, the Packers will have Preston Smith, Jonathan Garvin, and Kingsley Enagbare on the edge against the Jets this Sunday.

Matt LaFleur “definitely a little concerned” about Rashan Gary’s toe injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk