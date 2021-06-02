Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari wasn’t taking part in Wednesday’s OTA, but he was rehabbing his torn ACL on the field and his efforts caught the attention of reporters who were viewing the session.

Those reporters passed along positive reviews of the way Bakhtiari was moving through his exercises after suffering the injury during a late-December practice. The timing of the injury makes Week 1 anything but a sure thing and head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged after Wednesday’s session that the team won’t know anything for certain with Bakhtiari for some time.

“He’s really working hard. I think he came back and he’s in excellent shape. We’re just going to take it one day at a time,” LaFleur said, via Zach Kruse of USAToday.com. “I think he’s a little bit ahead of schedule but then again there’s a long way to the start of the season. We’ll see where he’s at when it comes to that time.”

It wouldn’t be a great surprise if Bakhtiari opens camp on the physically unable to perform list. He would have to miss six weeks if he remained on the list into the regular season, but could have a shorter stay on injured reserve if the NFL keeps last year’s rules in place about unlimited returns from that list after missing three games.

Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari working hard, long way to start of the season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk