Matt LaFleur on Davantae Adams trade: Tough decisions must be made
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur discusses the Davantae Adams trade. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
#NFCNorth news: #Detroit #Lions to be featured on #HBO's #HardKnocks in 2022
The Tar Heels ended all hope of a March Madness miracle in the early going Sunday, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter's. No. 8 seed Carolina (28-9) made its record 21st Final Four, and this one will be a scene like no other. Next Saturday in New Orleans, it's North Carolina vs. archrival Duke and its soon-to-be-retiring coach, Mike Krzyzewski.
There's been a lot of talk about the quarterback coming to Miami.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur knows there's both need at the wide receiver position and opportunity (and time) to find replacements.
With Tom Brady changing his mind 39 days into his "retirement," Peyton Manning believes Brady should send back the gifts he sent him following his announcement in February.
Here's how the purse was paid out at the WGC-Dell Tech. Match Play, from the champ to those who didn't win a match.
The moment Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL and three of its teams alleging discrimination in the hiring process, it appeared his coaching career was finished. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threw Flores a lifeline, though, hiring Flores as an assistant coach. “I wanted to stay close to Brian when his legal issues started,” [more]
Yes, the NFL’s 32 teams represent unique and distinct businesses. But they’re all bound together by Big Shield, and there’s a certain way of doing business under the broader NFL umbrella. With the owners of all teams in sunny Palm Beach for the first in-person annual meetings since 2019, the owners of the Cleveland Browns [more]
Landry thought he'd make... HOW much? Either the WR had no concept of his market, was lied to by his agent (who he has since fired) or the report is highly inaccurate:
There's one team that makes perfect sense for Julio Jones to join.
Top 50 free agents available heading into Monday, March 28
On one hand, the Giants are saying all the right things about Daniel Jones being their long-term answer at quarterback. On the other hand, they’ve yet to take the one specific action that would give their words true credibility. They’ve yet to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones’s rookie contract. “That’s not a decision [more]
Penn State played in the last Outback Bowl in college football history.
Our @joshkeatley16 gives us a quick breakdown of what the Browns are getting with Jacoby Brissett:
The Eagles signed three free agents, but it might not affect what they do in the NFL draft, especially in the first round.
Some Packers fans are not happy with Sullivan's decision to jump ship to the Vikings
The latest state of the Cowboys roster, Dallas has taken 6 of their 30 prospect visits, and Greg Zeurlein joins the Jets. | From @AsaHenry_55
Stefanski talked about Landry and Beckham as possibilities depending on how things "play out." He used "like" for one and "love" for the other:
The Jaguars weren't the only suitor for WR Christian Kirk in free agency. The Eagles' price range for him was revealed on Friday.
The Colts are expected to hire John Fox to the coaching staff.