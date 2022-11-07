Word on Monday morning was that the Packers feared a torn ACL for linebacker Rashan Gary and that diagnosis has been confirmed.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Gary will miss the rest of the season at his Monday press conference.

“It’s a tremendous loss,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “Not only from the production standpoint. He is a guy who competes at the highest level. He’s one of the grittiest guys on this team. The effort he brings on a daily basis will definitely be missed.”

Gary had 32 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in nine starts this season. The Packers exercised their option on his contract for the 2023 season.

LaFleur also confirmed that running back Aaron Jones (elbow) has a chance to play this week and that wide receiver Christian Watson did not suffer a concussion.

Matt LaFleur confirms “tremendous loss” of Rashan Gary to torn ACL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk