Matt LaFleur confirms Packers DE Kingsley Enagbare is ‘full go’ at OTAs

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare has avoided surgery on his knee and is a full participant to start organized team activities.

Enagbare was feared to have torn his ACL during the Packers’ wildcard playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys in January. Turns out, the injury wasn’t as significant as originally feared.

“He never had surgery. Didn’t tear it. We dodged a bullet there,” LaFleur said Tuesday.

Enagbare, a fifth-round pick in 2022 and key reserve at edge rusher, has played at least 450 snaps for the Packers during each of his first two seasons.

With Enagbare healthy, the Packers have four and capable experienced edge rushers to start 2024: Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Enagbare.

LaFleur has been happy with what he’s seen from Enagbare to start the offseason workout program.

“He’s doing a great job out there,” LaFleur said.

In 34 career games, Enagbare has 5.0 sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

