Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was involved in crucial plays late in the fourth quarter and overtime on Sunday.

Valdes-Scantling caught a 47-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to set up a game-tying field goal in regulation, but fumbled after catching a short pass from Rodgers in overtime. The Colts recovered and kicked a game-winning field goal a few plays later.

It was the first fumble of Valdes-Scantling’s career, but drops and other miscues have been a feature over the years. Despite that, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said his faith in the wideout remains high.

“I know he’s really hurting right now,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “He made so many plays for us and not only in the pass game but in the run game, stuff that you guys probably don’t even notice that we’re not getting the yardage that we get if he’s not blocking his ass off. So I can live with MVS. I’ve got more confidence in him now than probably ever. I think he continues to get better each and every day. Every time we go out there, he’s providing big plays. . . . I can live with MVS, and we’re going to continue to live with him and just hope that he can continue to get better and better and better. And I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him.”

Valdes-Scantling after he had three catches for 55 yards and drew a 51-yard pass interference penalty earlier in the game. Rodgers called the fumble “just bad timing” after the other contributions and it is a mistake he’ll try to bounce back from against the Bears in Week 12.

Matt LaFleur: “All the confidence in the world” in Marquez Valdes-Scantling originally appeared on Pro Football Talk