Matt LaFleur concerned with lack of “fire” from Packers

There were plenty of things Packers rookie coach Matt LaFleur liked about the season as a whole, but he remains disturbed about the way their season ended.

Specifically, he doesn’t understand how flat his team was in its final game, as they fell behind 27-0 at halftime to a 49ers team that thrashed them 37-8 in the regular season.

“That’s something that I’m still trying to figure out right now as we speak,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I mean, I don’t understand that because you’re there. You have an opportunity to go to play in a Super Bowl. And for that to happen, it’s extremely . . . it’s bothersome.

“We have to look at ourselves, everybody. I’m going to look inside of myself and see why weren’t our players playing with their hair on fire. I think everybody in our organization has to do that.”

He also said it was clear there was a sizeable gap between his team and the one that will be playing the Chiefs next week.

“There obviously is [a gap],” LaFleur said. “I mean, we played them twice and they took it to us two times. So that’s something that we’ve got to take a good, hard look at this offseason because right now they’re the class of the NFC. They’ve shown it throughout the course of the season, and that is a really good football team. It was disappointing to go out there and get beat like that.”

Most of that focus should rightly be on their defense. When a team is able to beat you while throwing only eight times, that seems apparent, and LaFleur knows it.