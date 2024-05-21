Matt LaFleur on Christian Watson: Time will tell if hamstring issues are behind him

Through his first two seasons, Packers receiver Christian Watson has experienced multiple hamstring issues.

Watson has seen a specialist this offseason with the hope of solving them. And recently, Green Bay's passing game coordinator Jason Vrable noted that Watson is “in a great place now” with his hamstring.

During his Tuesday press conference, head coach Matt LaFleur said “time will tell” if Watson's hamstring issues are truly behind him.

“I mean, certainly you’ve got to get through the entire offseason and into training camp,” LaFleur said. “There’s a lot of volume in training camp. So, I think we get through that, we'll feel pretty good about it.”

LaFleur added that Watson is in great shape and is doing a great job. But the head coach noted that he’s not planning on limiting Watson’s workload much during the offseason program.

“No, I think it's just some of the training methods and then him making sure he’s doing all of the little things when he's away from here,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s embraced that and he's been very disciplined in his approach.”

In nine games last season, Watson caught 28 passes for 422 yards with five touchdowns. He has 69 receptions for 1,033 yards with 12 TDs in 23 games over his first two seasons.

“[He’s] showing up with a great attitude every day and just working,” LaFleur said. “It’s fun to see just how far and how much further he is mentally as a player going into Year 3. The rapport that he’s been able to develop with Jordan [Love] — and just that whole room, their ability to come together and to push one another because that’s, obviously, a very competitive room. We've got a lot of depth there.”