Matt LaFleur: Choosing wideouts like “filling out a basketball roster”

With the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, basketball is in the air in Wisconsin right now.

Packers players like David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers have been taking in games (and taking in beers) and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is making cross-sport analogies during the team’s organized team activities. LaFleur said this week that picking a wide receiver group is like “filling out a basketball roster.”

“You need guys that are at a certain area of expertise, and then it’s our job as coaches to put those guys into position where they can showcase that skill set … You’re not going to go out and play with five point guards,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “You need a speed guy. You need a guy that’s got short-area quickness … we’d like to have a couple guys that are versatile enough to do both of those things.”

Davante Adams is the clear No. 1 wideout in Green Bay and LaFleur will build out the rest of the group around him. With the players still working to get the offense down, it might be a while before anything else is set in stone.