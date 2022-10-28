Matt LaFleur “cautiously optimistic” about Christian Watson playing this week

Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson has missed the last couple of games with a hamstring injury.

But it sounds like there’s a decent chance he will be back for Sunday’s matchup against the Bills.

“He’s gotten through two practices,” head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Friday press conference. “We’ll see how he day today. I’d say I’m cautiously optimistic.”

Watson was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. But with receiver Allen Lazard not expected to play with a shoulder injury and Randall Cobb on injured reserve, the Packers are thin at receiver.

“We certainly do need him. But you’re not going to treat it any differently than if those guys were available,” LaFleur said. “That’s not fair to the player or our team. And especially with just kind of his history so far, we want to make sure that he’s good to go before we put him out there.”

A second-round pick in this year’s draft, Watson has caught seven passes soft 52 yards on 11 targets in his nine games. He’s also taken three carries for 19 yards with a touchdown.

