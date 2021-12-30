Matt LaFleur becomes the favorite to win coach of the year

After putting together records of 13-3 and 13-3 in each of his first two years as an NFL head coach, Packers coach Matt LaFleur barely got any traction in the coach of the year conversation. This year, with a record of 12-3 and with two games to play, LaFleur has become the betting favorite to win the coach of the year award.

Via PointsBet, LaFleur has +125 odds to secure the honor, a rate of 1.25 to one. Next behind LaFleur is Colts coach Frank Reich, whose team has followed an 0-3 start with a 9-3 run. He’s at +350.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has fallen to +900 after a pair of losses, tying him with Bengals coach Zac Taylor. Titans coach Mike Vrabel sits at +1200, with Chiefs coach Andy Reid at +2000, and Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy at +2500 each.

Not long ago the favorite, three straight losses have caused Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury to +5000.

If the Packers finish with the top seed in the NFC, LaFleur has a great chance at winning the award. If the Packers stumble, things could get very interesting when it’s time to count the ballots.

