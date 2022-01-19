It sounds like Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have one of his favorite weapons back for Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he anticipates Cobb playing in the Divisional round.

Cobb was designated to return from injured reserve in late December. He’s been out with a core muscle injury that required surgery since the team’s Week 12 victory over the Rams.

In his first season back with Green Bay after two years away from the club, Cobb caught 28 passes for 375 yards with five touchdowns in 12 games this season.

LaFleur also noted that left tackle David Bakhtiari will practice on Wednesday and the team will see how he responds. After tearing his ACL late last season, Bakhtiari saw his first action of the season against Detroit in Week 18, starting the contest and playing 27 offensive snaps.

“We’ll just take it one day at a time, see how he responds to the load he gets in practice,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “He played at a very high level with the snaps he played in Detroit.”

The Packers have Wednesday and Thursday practices left before taking on San Francisco.

Matt LaFleur anticipates Randall Cobb will play on Saturday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk