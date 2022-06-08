Wide receiver Allen Lazard isn’t at the Packers’ mandatory minicamp this week because he has not signed the restricted free agent tender that the Packers used on him earlier this offseason and head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t offer any guesses about when Lazard’s situation might be resolved when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

LaFleur said he hopes that things can be wrapped up soon with Lazard, who is presumably looking for more than the one-year contract worth just under $4 million that would come from signing the tender. LaFleur also said that he’s not worried about Lazard being ready to go once a resolution is reached because of his experience in the offense.

“We’d love for him to be here. Obviously, he’s been in our system for a couple years, so I don’t have any reservations at all about him knowing what to do,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Lazard’s 40 catches last season are the most of any returning wide receiver in Green Bay. A look at how he’ll fit into this year’s receiving corps looks like it will have to wait until at least training camp.

Matt LaFleur on Allen Lazard: We’d love for him to be here, no concerns about him knowing offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk